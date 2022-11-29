LPL Financial LLC Has $63.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $63,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 127.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,614,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $458.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

