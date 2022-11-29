LPL Financial LLC Purchases 58,145 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Realty Income worth $64,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after buying an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 48.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 31.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of O stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
