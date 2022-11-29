LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $58,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.07. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

