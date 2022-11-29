LPL Financial LLC Sells 26,534 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,534 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $54,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

