Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA raised Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.