Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.50. Lufax shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 216,662 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.04.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 105,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.