M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MWE traded up GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 55.42 ($0.66). 27,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.33. The company has a market cap of £48.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,847.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12-month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($0.98).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

