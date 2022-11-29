Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 95.1% in November

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 42,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.