Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 95.1% in November

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 42,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 185.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

