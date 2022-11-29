MAGIC (MAGIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $706,263.29

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $58.34 million and $706,263.29 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,317,405 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

