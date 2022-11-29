Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head-To-Head Review

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 0.91 $56.71 million $0.87 11.17 POET Technologies $210,000.00 510.51 -$15.67 million ($0.50) -5.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.4% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.60%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 11.01% 7.45% 5.79% POET Technologies N/A -97.68% -88.12%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

