Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.71.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

