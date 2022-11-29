Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

