Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,341,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,252,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.80. 35,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.74. The firm has a market cap of $330.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.