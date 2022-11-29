Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Down 23.5%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) shares were down 23.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Mastermind Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -0.70.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

