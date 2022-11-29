Mdex (MDX) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Mdex has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $87.86 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,509,683 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

