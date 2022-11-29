Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medigus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 9,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Medigus has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

