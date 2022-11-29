Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 52.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Shares of MCY opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.78%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

