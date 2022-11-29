Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 310,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

