Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $123,936 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 75.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

