MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 30,836 shares.The stock last traded at $34.50 and had previously closed at $33.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $538.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

