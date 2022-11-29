Millennium Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $42,534.31 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

