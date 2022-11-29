Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.29 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $5.09 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

