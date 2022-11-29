Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 41.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 404,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

