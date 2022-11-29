Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in November

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.40) to GBX 169 ($2.02) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

