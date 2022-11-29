Mizuho Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,980. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Micron Technology by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

