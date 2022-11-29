MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Cut to GBX 470

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 470 ($5.62) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MJ Gleeson Stock Up 4.3 %
MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.95 million and a PE ratio of 608.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.90. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.62 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808 ($9.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
Featured Articles
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.