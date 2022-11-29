MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Cut to GBX 470

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 470 ($5.62) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 4.3 %

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.95 million and a PE ratio of 608.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.90. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.62 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808 ($9.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($49,288.19).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

