Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 72,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 596,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.