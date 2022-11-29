MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 833.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of MongoDB worth $134,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

