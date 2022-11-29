Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

