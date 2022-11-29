Morgan Stanley Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $35.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

