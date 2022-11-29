Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $147.40

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.40, but opened at $154.05. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $152.31, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,498,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.