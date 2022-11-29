Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $147.40

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.40, but opened at $154.05. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $152.31, with a volume of 75 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
