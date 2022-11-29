Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in November

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Naked Wines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Naked Wines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NWINF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 13,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Naked Wines has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

