Nano (XNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Nano has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00004545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $102.28 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,890.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00465500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00827682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00665716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00250061 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

