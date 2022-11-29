Nano (XNO) Trading Up 31% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 31% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $100.29 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00465613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00118719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00835354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00679601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00255891 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

