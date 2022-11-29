Natixis Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 463,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,391 shares of company stock worth $81,127. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.