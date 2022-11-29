Natixis Sells 380,074 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Block were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.
Block Price Performance
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.