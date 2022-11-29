Natixis Sells 380,074 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Block were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $220.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.