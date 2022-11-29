Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the October 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 6,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.