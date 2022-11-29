NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.
NBT Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NBTB opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About NBT Bancorp
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
