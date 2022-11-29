NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NBTB opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

