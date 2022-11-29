NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $201,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 1,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

