NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00009779 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $79.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00076294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,761,527 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

