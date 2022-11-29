Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.94

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 136065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,034 shares of company stock worth $313,411 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

