NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NetApp by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

