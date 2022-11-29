NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity at NetApp

Institutional Trading of NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 141.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

