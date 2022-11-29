NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded NetApp to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

