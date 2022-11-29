Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53,443 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $53,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $675.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

