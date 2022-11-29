New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.05. 30,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,133,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 43,110,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after buying an additional 28,122,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 13,207,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 413,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

