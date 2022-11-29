New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NVSAW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 22,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVSAW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 116.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 555,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298,765 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

