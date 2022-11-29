Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 11613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of C$29.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.69.

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

