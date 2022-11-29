NEXT plc (NXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.79) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NEXT Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 5,770 ($69.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,180.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,855.62. The stock has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($51.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,440 ($100.97).

Get NEXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($75.97) to GBX 5,500 ($65.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.19) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($96.90) to GBX 7,000 ($83.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($71.78) to GBX 5,600 ($66.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,750 ($80.75).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.