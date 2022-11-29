NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Up 1,247.9% in November

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a growth of 1,247.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,936.0 days.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $67.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. NEXT has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

Get NEXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($71.78) to GBX 5,600 ($66.99) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.17) to GBX 5,700 ($68.19) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($96.90) to GBX 7,000 ($83.74) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.16) to GBX 5,200 ($62.21) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,541.14.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.